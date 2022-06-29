Ludmilla blocks Luciano Huck on WhatsApp and explains why

The singer said that she received a message from the presenter of ‘Domingão’ and was suspicious

The singer ludmilla blocked the presenter Luciano Huck when receiving a message from the artist on Whatsapp. On social media, she posted screenshots of the conversation and explained the reason for the block. The presenter of “Sunday” called her on the messaging app by “Lud” and she asked who it was. He replied: “Luciano H., is this number still yours? I was in doubt”. Suspicious, the singer blocked Huck’s contact and he decided to send a message on Instagram direct. “Lud, is the cell phone I wrote you really yours?”, asked her husband. Angelica. “Damn (laughs). I was texting you here to see if it was true. I thought it was a prank. I will unlock it”, replied Ludmilla. When sharing her conversation with Huck, the funkeira laughed at the situation and told her followers: “Guys, and I blocked Luciano Huck yesterday thinking it was a fake (laughs). But it was him.” After unlocking it, the singer wrote on WhatsApp to the presenter: “I am dying of laughter”. He explained that he decided to ask if the number was still hers as he was also in doubt.