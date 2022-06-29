Magalu will give away 10 Pix of R$200 every day; see how to win

Magalu responds to requests from social networks and will give away R$200 Pix every day. See how to participate!

Magalu, a company that is digitizing Brazilian retail, has just launched a promotion that will reward users of the company’s SuperApp with ten daily pix of 200 reais.

Called “Pix da Lu”, the campaign will run until August 5th and winners will be able to use the amount credited to their Magalupay digital accounts to make new purchases on the Magalu SuperApp or in stores, pay consumption bills (water, electricity, telephone, among others) and transfer.

Magalu responds to the clamor of the networks and distributes Pix

“On social media, in a good-natured way, Lu’s followers usually ask her for a pix. So, now it has decided to meet this demand”, says Bernardo Leão, marketing director at Magalu. “In addition to the fun, this campaign will allow more people to experience the benefits of our Magalupay digital account, which is completely free”.

In addition to entertaining the web and engaging customers, the strategy behind the action is to further increase the number of downloads of the Magalu super-application, as well as the time they make use of it.

To participate, the customer needs to install the Magalu SuperApp on their smartphone, log in and activate the Magalupay digital account. All of this is completely free. Then, just access the superapp daily and click on the banner that validates the draw.

The day after the draw, the winner will receive a push notification from Lu (that notice that the app sends to its users and appears on their cell phone screen) and she will also notify you when the money is automatically credited to your Magalupay account.

All winners will be announced on the promotion’s official hotsite within 10 working days after the end of the promotion, which takes place on August 5, 2022.

Image: Magalu (disclosure).