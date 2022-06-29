Maitê Proença says she would like Adriana Calcanhoto to be a man

Maitê Proença was ‘cancelled’ on social networks after stating, in an interview with the magazine JP, who preferred his girlfriend Adriana Calcanhotto to be a man. They took over the romance last year.

Without fear of public criticism, the actress said she still prefers to get involved with people of the opposite sex.

“I wanted her to be a man. For this activity I’ve always liked a man better. But she’s a woman, I like her and I accept that. I know feminists and LGBT people won’t like what I just said, but honestly, that’s how it is , understand? I can try something different to be with her”, said Maitê Proença.


On Twitter, users criticized the actress’ speech and came out in defense of Adriana Calcanhotto.



Still in the interview, Maitê defended actress and friend Regina Duarte, who is a supporter of Bolsonaro.

“I was criticized a lot for defending Regina. I still don’t understand why this government has shown itself to be so wrong, so contrary to our class… But I’m not going to patrol a colleague I’ve known for 30 years and I know she’s not a perverse person. I thought it was horrible to do that, you know? Regina’s thinking has always been different from mine, but she is entitled to think what she wants”, he highlighted.

