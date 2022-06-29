Maitê Proença says she would like Adriana Calcanhoto to be a man

posted on 06/28/2022 11:35



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

Maitê Proença was ‘cancelled’ on social networks after stating, in an interview with the magazine JP, who preferred his girlfriend Adriana Calcanhotto to be a man. They took over the romance last year.

Without fear of public criticism, the actress said she still prefers to get involved with people of the opposite sex.

“I wanted her to be a man. For this activity I’ve always liked a man better. But she’s a woman, I like her and I accept that. I know feminists and LGBT people won’t like what I just said, but honestly, that’s how it is , understand? I can try something different to be with her”, said Maitê Proença.





On Twitter, users criticized the actress’ speech and came out in defense of Adriana Calcanhotto.

My boyfriend is bisexual and if he had the nerve to say he wanted me to be a woman, I wouldn’t think twice and break up with him. You have to accept me as I am. If the singer Adriana Calcanhotto has a little self-love, she will do the same with the clueless Maitê Proença! — ???????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ? ????‍???? (@AkaFigliollo) June 27, 2022





This rubbish of Maite Proença saying that he wanted Adriana Calcanhoto to be a man just shows HOW challenging it is to be a woman who loves other women. THERE IS NO MAN INVOLVED THE PERSON ENTERS PANE. — sapa ste | anxious embroiderer (@itsmesapaste) June 26, 2022

thinking a lot about the report by Maitê Proença about Adriana Calcanhotto. and so, if you are a woman who has relationships with another, wishing she were a man, ce is not bisexual, nor lesbian, or anything kk is straight who likes the attention that this woman can provide you — follow well trucker (@omesmodoinsta) June 27, 2022





Regarding Maitê Proença on Adriana Calcanhotto: “I wish she were a man” ????????‍??????????‍?? ?? pic.twitter.com/gQwQ67RICX — the lesbian kardashian (@kimbalaie) June 26, 2022

Still in the interview, Maitê defended actress and friend Regina Duarte, who is a supporter of Bolsonaro.

“I was criticized a lot for defending Regina. I still don’t understand why this government has shown itself to be so wrong, so contrary to our class… But I’m not going to patrol a colleague I’ve known for 30 years and I know she’s not a perverse person. I thought it was horrible to do that, you know? Regina’s thinking has always been different from mine, but she is entitled to think what she wants”, he highlighted.