Mamma Bruschetta detonates and answers the biggest mystery of her life

Mamma Bruschetta opens up about controversy over her gender identity

Recently, the actress and presenter Mamma Bruschetta participated in the Venus Podcast, presented by Criss Paiva and Yasmin Ali, and opened the game on a somewhat controversial subject, even today.

It turns out that Mamma Bruschetta was always questioned a lot whether she was “male or female”. The actress, not so long ago, even managed to change her name in the documents and now, what at first was just a character, has become her official name.

In the chat, Mamma Bruschetta opened up about the beginning of her career, where she was just a freshman in an attraction run by Silvio Santos. The owner of SBT, once, asked Renato Barbosa: “’That Countess, she is so strange…’, ‘That Countess is an actor!’”, said the famous, explaining what happened.

Chat with Silvio Santos

Afterwards, Silvio Santos asked Mamma Bruschetta to go to the dressing room: “’Do you mean you’re an actor?’, I said: ‘Wow, didn’t you know? !’”, the artist continued her account.

“When Silvio asks: ‘Mamma, what are you? You are a man, a woman, gay, a transformist…’ I reply: ‘Silvio, I am whatever you want! I am Mama!”

To end the matter, she clarified that, nowadays, everyone knows who she is, stating that she is the real Mamma Bruschetta, and that she can show her documents to prove it, that way.

“Wonderful”, Criss Paiva and Yasmin Ali exclaimed at the end of Mamma’s speech, proving that the important thing is for each one to be true with their essence.