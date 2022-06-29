Man Kills Diner Waiter After Order Comes With ‘Too Much Mayonnaise’ | World

A man who complained that there was too much mayonnaise in his sandwich opened fire at an Atlanta diner, killing one employee and injuring another on Sunday, police said. The shooting took place around 6:30 pm local time (7:30 pm GMT).

The crime took place at a Subway restaurant attached to a gas station in downtown Atlanta. Police said the man argued with the two workers before shooting them.

“This was a very tragic situation that didn’t have to happen,” Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. told reporters Monday.

He said a 36-year-old man believed to be the shooter was arrested Sunday night after someone the police are not identifying provided information. Hampton said police are not immediately releasing the name of the alleged shooter because of the ongoing investigation.

The woman who died was 26 years old. The other woman, 24, remained in critical condition on Monday, Hampton said. The injured woman’s 5-year-old son was at the restaurant at the time, and Hampton lamented the trauma that child will have to deal with.

“It’s frustrating to have a 26-year-old woman who is no longer with us,” Hampton said.