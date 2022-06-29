Manchester United gives ultimatum and Flamengo who decides Andreas Pereira’s future for the season

Flamengo has a confrontation against Tolima scheduled for next Wednesday (30), at 21:30, in Colombia, in a match valid for the Copa Libertadores.

Flamengo’s board still tries, within the time limit, to maintain Andreas Pereira in the team for the season, according to information from the portal ‘GE‘. However, the steering wheel already has a schedule starting next Thursday (30), where he doesn’t even return to Rio de Janeiro and goes to Londrina, his family’s land, to take a short vacation before the re-performance Manchester United.

the executives red and black have remained silent for the last four months, since meeting with the English club’s management and reaching an agreement on purchase values ​​of 75% of economic rights for 10 million euros. The expectation is that the confrontation against Tolima next Wednesday (29), at 21:30, in the Colombiafor the round of 16 of the Liberatorsbe the player’s farewell.

Fulham offered the same €10 million plus €3 million in bonuses, but Andreas waiting to contact the technician Erik has Hag to define. At the age of 26, the player will start the pre-season with the united and got a little more than a week off in Brazil after the end of his tie with Flamengo.

Andreas always reinforced the desire to remain in the Dearest and even agreed to reduce the salary and 40%, compared to what is in force with the united until 2023, to agree with the team from Rio de Janeiro until 2026. However, the red-black retreated in the negotiations he had with the athlete and the English club in early February.

The midfielder arrived on a one-year loan contract and played for Flamengo 52 times, scoring seven goals. However, the passage through the team ended up being marked by the error that decided the last Liberators cup in front of palm treesin Montevideo.