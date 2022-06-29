Marina launches pre-candidacy for the Chamber of São Paulo

Former minister Marina Silva (Rede) confirmed today that she is a pre-candidate for the Chamber of Deputies for São Paulo. She was quoted to be vice-president on the ticket of ex-mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) to the government of São Paulo, but she should act as a vote puller for the party she helped to found.

The launch of the pre-candidacy will officially take place next Saturday (2), alongside state deputy Marina Helou (Rede-SP).

Split with the PT since 2014, Marina Silva has also been coveted by the party’s national campaign, for a rapprochement with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), with whom she was in government for five years.

“I believe that, in this way, I can collaborate with the strategic objective of mobilizing Brazil for the great challenge of reconstruction and construction of public policies capable of facing the intolerable growth of inequalities, recovering the economy on a sustainable basis and preparing the state and the country to the urgent transition needed to adapt to climate change”, said the former minister on her social media.

After a long period of discussion, I am pleased to announce that I have accepted the invitation from @REDE_18 to run for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies for the State of São Paulo. + pic.twitter.com/Rp5NFpvdW6 — Marina Silva (@MarinaSilva) June 29, 2022

The Network’s main plan is to grow its base in the Chamber.

Founded in 2013 by Marina, the party has struggled to stabilize, with just two federal deputies and one senator. The plan now is to increase the number of parliamentarians, with voters like Marina Silva in São Paulo and former senator Heloísa Helena (Rede) in Rio de Janeiro.

This also made the party get closer to the PT. Nationally, the integration of the Network into the alliance around Lula was an initiative of Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), one of the coordinators of the campaign. In São Paulo, the union with Haddad took place through Marina herself.

Marina Silva’s name as a member of the PT ticket to Palácio dos Bandeirantes began to be aired in mid-June, when the party made official its support for Haddad at an event in São Paulo with the presence of the former senator – something that did not happen in Lula event.

to people nearby, Haddad said that the former minister would be the “deputy of dreams”, as revealed by the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo, for her important role as environmental leader and for also bringing voters closer to the center.

The union, however, would still face obstacles with the PSB and PSOL, two of the main supporters of the candidacy, which they hope to compose the other two majority positions.

Rapprochement with Lula

Despite having been part of the PT campaign in São Paulo, Marina has not yet made official her support for Lula, but says she is open to conversations.

Lula has sought rapprochement and praised the management of Marina Silva as Minister of the Environment, between 2003 and 2008. Marina definitely split with the PT during the 2014 electoral dispute after the onslaught of advertisements by Dilma Rousseff’s (PT) campaign against her . Outside the second round, she supported Aécio Neves (PSDB) and cut ties with the government once and for all.

Marina was still resistant to the statement of support. She did not attend the event in which Rede, the party she helped create, decided to join the alliance around Lula and avoided talking about it.

Now the picture seems to change. To the press, Randolfe said that, although the former minister did not formally participate in the construction of the program’s guidelines, the entire environment and sustainable development part was based on Marina’s years in government.