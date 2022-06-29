MasterChef Brasil 2022: Find out where to watch the show live besides TV

What will happen in today’s episode (28/06)?
Amateur cooks will face each other in a doubles competition. They must create dishes inspired by the menu of a famous restaurant chain.
The idea is that they follow the line of flavors and compositions presented by the specialist chefs of this great network, who show a table full of well-known recipes. Competitors race against time to secure a spot among the positive highlights.
The best creations will make up the establishment’s menu, in addition to ensuring that their authors are saved from deletion.
The elimination proof
In the final challenge, the atmosphere of tension takes over the kitchen. Contestants are surprised by a giant poster that reads “MasterChef Week 22”. Soon after, they discover that they will have to face the stoves in homage to a centenary event, the Week of Modern Art in 1922.
the chefs Eric Jacquin, Helena Rizzo and Henrique Fogaça give several tips on how gastronomy also had a significant importance for the modernist movement and how their ideas influence artists from the most varied areas to the present day.
The judges warn that the cooks must prepare a dish that represents Brazil as a whole, bringing ingredients from the north to the south of the country.
To further complicate the dispute, Ana Paula Padrão reveals that each one will have to make the plating on a white canvas, creating a true work of art. Whoever presents the worst version will be eliminated from the program.