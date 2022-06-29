MEC scandal: Moraes asks the PGR to speak out about Bolsonaro’s alleged interference in the PF | Policy

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes ordered the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to express its opinion on a request to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for alleged interference with the Federal Police during investigations into the crime scheme. corruption in the Ministry of Education (MEC).

The PF investigates favoring pastors in the distribution of MEC funds. Last Wednesday (22), former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and denounced pastors were arrested. A day later, they were released by court decision.

According to a telephone intercept made by the Federal Police, on June 9, Ribeiro told a daughter that Bolsonaro had told him “a feeling” that the former minister could be used to target the president. In the conversation, Ribeiro also talks about the possibility of being searched and apprehended, as it actually was, days later.

“Today, the president called me. He has a feeling again that they might want to reach him through me, you know?” Ribeiro said. Then the ex-minister says: “He thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure at home, you know? Well, that can happen, if there are indications, but there’s no reason why”, said the ex-minister.

Listen to audio in which Milton Ribeiro reveals Bolsonaro’s alert

Moraes analyzed a request made by opposition leader Randolfe Rodrigues (REDE-AP), after the disclosure of a telephone interception indicated that Bolsonaro had alerted former minister Milton Ribeiro that he could be the target of search and seizure.

Moraes’ decision is customary in this type of case. It is up to the PGR to decide whether there are elements to open a formal investigation against Bolsonaro.

To the STF, Randolfe Rodrigues stated that there are indications of “alleged new interference by the President of the Republic JAIR BOLSONARO in the Federal Police” and asked that “the appropriate measures be adopted in order to avoid undue interference by the executive branch in the core activities of the Police”. Federal”.

This is the third request that the STF sends to the PGR to assess whether there is evidence against Bolsonaro in the MEC scandal. Minister Cármen Lúcia forwarded requests from deputies Reginaldo Lopes and Israel Batista to the Attorney’s Office for the president to be investigated.