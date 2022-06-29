MEC’s ​​CPI has little effect on Bolsonaro’s loyal voter, but it could harm the president if he loses the election, assesses Vera Magalhães | The subject

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on MEC’s ​​CPI has little effect on Bolsonaro’s loyal voter, but it could harm the president if he loses the election, assesses Vera Magalhães | The subject 0 Views

The MEC’s CPI, filed by senators last Tuesday (28) to investigate allegations of corruption and influence peddling at the Ministry of Education, should have little effect on Jair Bolsonaro’s most loyal electorate. That’s what Vera Magalhães evaluates in an interview with the podcast The Subject.

The president’s name was involved in the scandal after the leak of an audio in which former Education Minister Milton Ribeiro said he prioritized the transfer of money to municipalities nominated by pastors and that, in doing so, he responded to a request from Bolsonaro.

President Jair Bolsonaro and the then Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, in an image taken on February 4, 2022 — Photo: Evaristo Sa/AFP/Arquivo

Milton Ribeiro and the pastors were even ordered to be arrested in June to avoid interfering in the investigations, but were released a day later. In a new telephone recording released on June 24, the former minister tells his daughter that he was alerted by Bolsonaro about the investigations.

According to Vera Magalhães, the wear and tear for Bolsonaro in front of his most loyal electorate “has a small weight”. The journalist draws attention to the observation made by the CPI’s proponents that the investigation timetable must extend beyond the elections. Vera also details what the consequences would be for Bolsonaro if he were held responsible in these circumstances.

“With the extensions that are customary in these cases – and the very fact that it [CPI] it will take a while to start – it would end after the election. With that, perhaps in its conclusion, Jair Bolsonaro is no longer President. And then he could also be held responsible in the lower courts.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

China cuts quarantine time for foreign tourists to 10 days | coronavirus

Zubaidah Abdul Jalil and Annabelle Liang – BBC News Quarantine time for foreign tourists will …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved