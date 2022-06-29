Meet DTS:X, technology that promises home theater sound | TVs

DTS:X is a technology that enables directional sound reproduction, ensuring a more immersive sound experience. It can be used when enjoying games, listening to music or even watching movies and series on TV at home. The audio reproduced by the feature gives the feeling that the sound comes from different directions. Thus, DTS:X is a technology similar to Dolby Atmos.

Unlike its rival feature, however, DTS:X does not require compatible equipment — even the simplest speaker and headphone systems can handle the technology. The only requirement is that the device that plays the content — cell phone, computer, console, TV, etc. — ensure format support.

Investing in a soundbar can make a difference when it comes to enjoying more immersive sound on your TV

DTS:X is a surround sound standard that emerged in 2015 and aims to make sound signal reproduction more immersive. This is because it allows common audio devices to reproduce sounds that seem to come from different directions.

A game with DTS:X, for example, would be more immersive because the background noise would reach the player through “different ways”. The same goes for a movie: with several different channels exploring different frequency bands, there is a feeling that the viewer is in the middle of the scene.

While using multiple speakers improves the feel, investing in extra—and often expensive—equipment isn’t a must to enjoy DTS:X sound. This feature differs from the rival’s technology. Dolby Atmos aims to create basically the same effects, but its adoption depends on using equipment compatible with the technology, something that is often reflected in the higher prices.

Top-of-the-line models from various brands support DTS:X sound

From a technical point of view, DTS:X even has some advantages over Atmos. For starters, it can handle more channels (up to 11.1) and up to 32 different speakers. Also, DTS:X uses a higher bitrate (the amount of data that makes up the sound) than Atmos, something that can translate to higher quality sound. The makers of Dolby, on the other hand, defend themselves by arguing that their algorithm is more efficient — and therefore uses less data per second.

In addition, DTS:X allows granular control over channels. Suppose you’re watching a Blu-ray, but you’re having trouble hearing dialogue in the scene. As long as the movie creator has enabled this feature, you can separate the specific audio track from the dialogue and increase its volume. There’s nothing like it in Dolby Atmos.

Home theater sound (and also in your ear)

Headphones are a cheaper way to interact with DTS:X

In the previous examples, we advanced what DTS:X aims to deliver: 360-degree sound. The technology is designed so that even the simplest systems — like your TV’s built-in audio — can generate DTS:X sound, but you need to understand the limitations.

What makes the sound of the movie theater seem to come from many directions is literally the projection of this audio from different sound sources to the viewer. The movie theater is surrounded by several loudspeakers, each of which is charged with a specific frequency range — so that the direction of sound can be more precisely demonstrated.

Because of this, to really experience something similar to the movie theater, you’re going to need multi-channel systems — like home theaters and soundbars that are 5.1 or 7.1 channel or higher.

Another way to enjoy sound more immersively is to use DTS:X-compatible headphones. Models of this type allow you to simulate directional sound as if they were formed by several speakers and usually surprise those who have the first contact with the technology.

Another example of the application of the headphones with DTS:X sound is the music. Live concert or studio recordings can be produced to account for samples from various directions.

DTS:X is present in consoles, TVs, cell phones and laptops

While more open-ended than Atmos, DTS:X still relies on some level of hardware support to function. While conventional sound systems are generally compatible, you need the equipment responsible for playing the sound to be supported. Currently, smartphones and video games are a good way to get in touch with technology. But compatible notebooks and televisions already exist: it’s all a matter of researching and informing yourself before buying.

In fact, the sources of content are perhaps more important than the equipment. You won’t experience DTS:X sound if the content being played back on the player is simply not DTS:X-ready. This goes for movies and series, but also for games and music.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, for example, are content sources that offer some material with DTS:X sound, although options with Dolby Atmos are much more common on both platforms. In terms of games, both PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X/S have a large number of games with directional audio, in addition to being able to play DTS:X content from streaming platforms.

