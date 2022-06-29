Mega-Sena 2495, Lotofcil 2558: lottery results (28/6) – Nacional

Mega-Sena betting slip image
Mega-Sena has an accumulated prize of R$ 31 million this Tuesday (photo: State of Minas)

Caixa raffled off this Tuesday (7/6) the Mega-Sena, Lotofcil, Quina, Dupla Sena, Timemania and Lucky Day prizes. The event was held at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo.

This Tuesday’s highlights were Mega-Sena, which has an accumulated prize pool of R$31 million, and Timemania, with an estimated prize pool of R$39.5 million.

O State of Mines followed the draws in real time.

Here’s how Tuesday’s draws went:

Mega Seine 2495

Mega-Sena’s 2495 contest has an estimated prize pool of R$31 million. The amount will be paid to the winner (or divided to the winners) of the six dozen drawn.

See the dozens:

08 – 12 – 14 – 30 – 33 – 41

There was no winner with six tens. The accumulated prize for the next contest, scheduled for Thursday (30/6), is R$ 37 million.

lotofcil 2558

Lotofcil’s 2558 contest has an estimated prize pool of R$ 4 million. Whoever hits the 15 numbers drawn from 01 to 25 alone wins.

Check the numbers:

03 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 10 – 12 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 20 – 21 – 22 – 24 – 25

A gambler from So Pedro do Turvo (SP) hit 15 tens and will receive R$ 3,477,366.40. The estimate for the next contest, scheduled for Wednesday (29/6), is R$ 1.5 million.

Corner 5883

Quina’s 5883 contest has an estimated prize of R$ 1.2 million. Whoever hits the five numbers drawn from 01 to 80 alone wins.

Check out the dozens:

12 – 24 – 31 – 71 – 80

There was no winner with five tens. The accumulated prize for the next contest, scheduled for Wednesday (29/6), is R$ 2 million.

Double Seine 2384

Dupla Sena’s 2384 contest has an estimated prize pool of R$ 8.5 million in the first draw. In the second, the value of R$ 112 thousand. Whoever hits 3, 4, 5 or 6 numbers in the first and/or second draws wins.

1st draw: 01 – 08 – 28 – 30 – 34 – 38
2nd draw: 05 – 18 – 28 – 39 – 41 – 43

A player from Blumenau (SC) hit six scores and will receive R$ 8,528,123.71. The estimate for the next contest, scheduled for Thursday (30/6), is R$ 200 thousand.

Timemania 1801

To win the maximum prize in the 1801 contest, in the amount of R$ 39.5 million, the seven dozen drawn from 01 to 80 must be correct.

See the tens: 11 – 40 – 46 – 54 – 59 – 60 – 72

Team of the heart: 35 – Ferroviria-SP

There was no winner with seven tens. The accumulated prize for the next contest, scheduled for Thursday (30/6), is R$ 40 million.

Lucky Day 622

To win, I need the player to hit the seven tens drawn. Whoever hits the month of luck also wins. The estimated prize for this contest 622 is R$ 600 thousand. The exact prize will be announced after the apportionment of the bets.

Check the numbers: 04 – 09 – 11 – 22 – 25 – 28 – 29

Lucky month: 12 – December

A gambler from Americana (SP) hit seven tens and will receive R$ 660,894.53. The estimate for the next contest, scheduled for Thursday (30/6), is R$ 150 thousand.

