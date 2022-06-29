Mega-Sena Contest 2495 draws R$ 35 million this Tuesday (28/6) – National

Mega-Sena can pay BRL 35 million in tonight’s draw (photo: Agência Brasil) THE Cashier draw this Tuesday (28/6), at 20h, the contest 2495 of the Mega Senawith an estimated prize of R$ 35 million to the player who hits the six tens alone. The event at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP), will be broadcast from 7:45 pm on YouTube. O State of Mines will update the results in real time. Anyone who wants to compete has until 7 pm to play the games at lottery houses or on the electronic channels of Caixa Loterias (website or app), by logging in with CPF and six-digit password. The ticket with six dozen costs R$ 4.50. Online payment is made via credit card, with combos starting at BRL 30.00 and a limit of BRL 945.00. Table of Contents probabilities and values

Prize redemption probabilities and values According to Caixa, the chance of a single bet, of R$4.50, hitting the six Mega numbers is 1 in 50,063,860.

If the person chooses to score more dozens, the prospect of winning the prize increases, as does the value of the card. A game with 15 numbers costs BRL 22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

previous result In the previous contest, number 2494, last Saturday (25), the Mega-Sena prize was R$ 78.7 million. A gambler from Diadema-SP hit six numbers and took the jackpot. The corner had 157 winners and each received R$ 35,919.96. The 11,899 hitters on the court pocketed BRL 677.05. The numbers drawn at Mega-Sena 2494 were 01 – 04 – 10 – 22 – 53 – 54.

The R$35 million from Mega-Sena corresponds to the net amount, as Caixa previously deducts income tax. That way, the nouveau riche would have all the money at their disposal to spend as they wish.

In savings, tax-exempt, the Mega-Sena income of R$35 million would be R$233,600 in the first month, based on the rate of 0.6676% reported by the Central Bank on June 24. In a CDB security (Bank Deposit Certificate) with 100% of the CDI rate, considering the 22.5% IR deduction, the increase in 30 days would be around R$ 260.5 thousand (0.74%).

In addition to the R$ 35 million Mega-Sena, Caixa raffles the Lotofácil, Quina, Timemania, Dupla-Sena and Lucky Day contests. Check the details below:

Lotofácil 2558 – R$ 4 million: the player needs to match 15 numbers from 01 to 25 to win the maximum prize. It is allowed to note up to 20 tens on the ticket. Values: BRL 2.50 (15), BRL 40.00 (16), BRL 340.00 (17), BRL 2,040.00 (18), BRL 9,690.00 (19), BRL 38,760 .00 (20). Quina 5883 – BRL 1.3 million: The prize is awarded to the one who places five tens from 01 to 80. The player can register 5 to 15 numbers on the card. Values: BRL 2.00 (5), BRL 12.00 (6), BRL 42.00 (7), BRL 112.00 (8), BRL 252.00 (9), BRL 504 .00 (10), BRL 924.00 (11), BRL 1,584.00 (12), BRL 2,574.00 (13), BRL 4,004.00 (14) and BRL 6,006.00 (15) . The prize is awarded to the one who places five tens from 01 to 80. The player can register 5 to 15 numbers on the card. Values: BRL 2.00 (5), BRL 12.00 (6), BRL 42.00 (7), BRL 112.00 (8), BRL 252.00 (9), BRL 504 .00 (10), BRL 924.00 (11), BRL 1,584.00 (12), BRL 2,574.00 (13), BRL 4,004.00 (14) and BRL 6,006.00 (15) . Timemania 1801 – BRL 39.5 million: the player selects 10 numbers from 01 to 80 and hopes that 7 are drawn. It is also necessary to note the heart team. Single bet amount: BRL 3.00 (10). Dupla-Sena 2384 – BRL 8.6 million: the player marks 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws. Values: BRL 2.50 (6), BRL 17.50 (7), BRL 70.00 (8), BRL 210.00 (9), BRL 525.00 (10), BRL 1,155 .00 (11), BRL 2,310.00 (12), BRL 4,290.00 (13), BRL 7,507.50 (14), BRL 12,512.50 (15). the player needs to match 15 numbers from 01 to 25 to win the maximum prize. It is allowed to note up to 20 tens on the ticket. Values: BRL 2.50 (15), BRL 40.00 (16), BRL 340.00 (17), BRL 2,040.00 (18), BRL 9,690.00 (19), BRL 38,760 .00 (20).

Lucky Day 622 – R$ 600 thousand: the player has to punch in seven numbers from 01 to 31 to pocket the fortune. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens. Values: BRL 2.00 (7), BRL 16.00 (8), BRL 72.00 (9), BRL 240.00 (10), BRL 660.00 (11), BRL 1,584 .00 (12), BRL 3,432.00 (13), BRL 6,864.00 (14), BRL 12,870.00 (15)

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency. If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.