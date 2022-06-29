Mega-Sena Contest 2495 draws R$ 35 million this Tuesday (28/6) – National

THE Cashier draw this Tuesday (28/6), at 20h, the contest 2495 of the Mega Senawith an estimated prize of R$ 35 million to the player who hits the six tens alone.
The event at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP), will be broadcast from 7:45 pm on YouTube. O State of Mines will update the results in real time.
Anyone who wants to compete has until 7 pm to play the games at lottery houses or on the electronic channels of Caixa Loterias (website or app), by logging in with CPF and six-digit password.
The ticket with six dozen costs R$ 4.50. Online payment is made via credit card, with combos starting at BRL 30.00 and a limit of BRL 945.00.
probabilities and values
According to Caixa, the chance of a single bet, of R$4.50, hitting the six Mega numbers is 1 in 50,063,860.
If the person chooses to score more dozens, the prospect of winning the prize increases, as does the value of the card. A game with 15 numbers costs BRL 22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.
Number of tens – bet amount – probability
- 6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860
- 7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980
- 8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995
- 9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998
- 10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399
- 11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363
- 12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182
- 13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175
- 14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671
- 15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003
previous result
In the previous contest, number 2494, last Saturday (25), the Mega-Sena prize was R$ 78.7 million. A gambler from Diadema-SP hit six numbers and took the jackpot.
The corner had 157 winners and each received R$ 35,919.96. The 11,899 hitters on the court pocketed BRL 677.05.
The numbers drawn at Mega-Sena 2494 were 01 – 04 – 10 – 22 – 53 – 54.
income of fortune
The R$35 million from Mega-Sena corresponds to the net amount, as Caixa previously deducts income tax. That way, the nouveau riche would have all the money at their disposal to spend as they wish.
In a CDB security (Bank Deposit Certificate) with 100% of the CDI rate, considering the 22.5% IR deduction, the increase in 30 days would be around R$ 260.5 thousand (0.74%).
other lotteries
In addition to the R$ 35 million Mega-Sena, Caixa raffles the Lotofácil, Quina, Timemania, Dupla-Sena and Lucky Day contests. Check the details below:
Timemania 1801 – BRL 39.5 million: the player selects 10 numbers from 01 to 80 and hopes that 7 are drawn. It is also necessary to note the heart team. Single bet amount: BRL 3.00 (10).
Dupla-Sena 2384 – BRL 8.6 million: the player marks 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws. Values: BRL 2.50 (6), BRL 17.50 (7), BRL 70.00 (8), BRL 210.00 (9), BRL 525.00 (10), BRL 1,155 .00 (11), BRL 2,310.00 (12), BRL 4,290.00 (13), BRL 7,507.50 (14), BRL 12,512.50 (15).
Lucky Day 622 – R$ 600 thousand: the player has to punch in seven numbers from 01 to 31 to pocket the fortune. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens. Values: BRL 2.00 (7), BRL 16.00 (8), BRL 72.00 (9), BRL 240.00 (10), BRL 660.00 (11), BRL 1,584 .00 (12), BRL 3,432.00 (13), BRL 6,864.00 (14), BRL 12,870.00 (15)
Prize redemption
Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.
If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.