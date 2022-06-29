Mega-Sena: miners get 5 numbers right and receive BRL 54,000

Two Mega-Sena bets made in Minas Gerais were almost the winners of the R$ 31 million drawn on Tuesday night (28/6).
Bets were placed in Belo Horizonte (1) and Capelinha (1).
These players, who match 5 numbers, will receive R$ 54,647.64.
The tens drawn were: 08 – 12 – 14 – 30 – 33 – 41
How to play
The minimum bet, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. According to Caixa, the chance of hitting the six tens with a simple game is 1 in 50,063,860.
The value increases as more numbers are marked on the wheel, as does the probability of the player winning the top prize. Up to 15 dozen can be chosen at the price of R$ 22,522.50.
Players who match five (quinine) and four numbers (quad) are also included in the prize pool.
The games are played at lottery houses or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa website and app. Online payment is made via credit card, with betting combos starting at R$30.00.
Number of tens – bet amount – probability of hitting six numbers
6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860
7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980
8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995
9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998
10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399
11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363
12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182
13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175
14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671
15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003
Prize redemption
The Mega-Sena prize can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or Caixa branches.
If the gross amount exceeds BRL 1,903.98, payment will only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and receipt of bet.
Amounts equal to or above R$ 10,000.00 will be transferred within a minimum period of two days after the presentation of the winner at the agency.
If the player plays the game over the internet, he will have the option to withdraw the prize in the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum net value of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).
If you prefer to go to a lottery shop, you will need to present a printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.
See how the other draws were this Tuesday:
Lotofácil 2558
Lotofácil’s contest 2558 has an estimated prize of R$ 4 million. Whoever hits the 15 numbers drawn from 01 to 25 alone wins.
Check the numbers:
03 – 04 – 05 – 06 – 10 – 12 – 14 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 20 – 21 – 22 – 24 – 25
A gambler from São Pedro do Turvo (SP) hit 15 scores and will receive R$ 3,477,366.40. The estimate for the next contest, scheduled for Wednesday (29/6), is R$ 1.5 million.
Corner 5883
Quina’s 5883 contest has an estimated prize pool of R$1.2 million. Whoever hits the five numbers drawn from 01 to 80 alone wins.
Check out the dozens:
12 – 24 – 31 – 71 – 80
There was no winner with five tens. The accumulated prize for the next contest, scheduled for Wednesday (29/6), is R$ 2 million.
Double Seine 2384
Dupla Sena’s 2384 contest has an estimated prize of R$ 8.5 million in the first draw. In the second, the value is R$ 112 thousand. Whoever hits 3, 4, 5 or 6 numbers in the first and/or second draws wins.
1st draw: 01 – 08 – 28 – 30 – 34 – 38
2nd draw: 05 – 18 – 28 – 39 – 41 – 43
A player from Blumenau (SC) hit six scores and will receive R$ 8,528,123.71. The estimate for the next contest, scheduled for Thursday (30/6), is R$ 200 thousand.
Timemania 1801
To win the maximum prize in the 1801 contest, worth R$ 39.5 million, it is necessary to hit the seven dozen drawn from 01 to 80. Whoever hits the team of the heart also wins.
See the tens: 11 – 40 – 46 – 54 – 59 – 60 – 72
Team of the heart: 35 – Ferroviária-SP
There was no winner with seven tens. The accumulated prize for the next contest, scheduled for Thursday (30/6), is R$ 40 million.
Lucky Day 622
To win, it is necessary for the player to hit the seven tens drawn. Whoever hits the lucky month also wins. The estimated prize for this 622 contest is R$ 600 thousand. The exact prize will be announced after the apportionment of the bets.
Check the numbers: 04 – 09 – 11 – 22 – 25 – 28 – 29
Lucky month: 12 – December
A gambler from Americana (SP) hit seven tens and will receive R$ 660,894.53. The estimate for the next contest, scheduled for Thursday (30/6), is R$ 150 thousand.