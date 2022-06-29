Mega-Sena: miners get 5 numbers right and receive BRL 54,000

The dozens drawn for the Mega-Sena were: 08 – 12 – 14 – 30 – 33 – 41

(photo: Box/Reproduction) Two Mega-Sena bets made in Minas Gerais were almost the winners of the R$ 31 million drawn on Tuesday night (28/6).

Bets were placed in Belo Horizonte (1) and Capelinha (1).

These players, who match 5 numbers, will receive R$ 54,647.64.

How to play

The minimum bet, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50. According to Caixa, the chance of hitting the six tens with a simple game is 1 in 50,063,860.

The value increases as more numbers are marked on the wheel, as does the probability of the player winning the top prize. Up to 15 dozen can be chosen at the price of R$ 22,522.50.

Players who match five (quinine) and four numbers (quad) are also included in the prize pool.

The games are played at lottery houses or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa website and app. Online payment is made via credit card, with betting combos starting at R$30.00.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability of hitting six numbers

6 numbers – BRL 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – BRL 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – BRL 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

The Mega-Sena prize can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or Caixa branches.

If the gross amount exceeds BRL 1,903.98, payment will only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and receipt of bet.

Amounts equal to or above R$ 10,000.00 will be transferred within a minimum period of two days after the presentation of the winner at the agency.

If the player plays the game over the internet, he will have the option to withdraw the prize in the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum net value of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you prefer to go to a lottery shop, you will need to present a printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.

