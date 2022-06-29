MEI may have a new line of credit: see how it will work

The Chamber of Deputies approved a Provisional Measure that provides a line of microcredit for those who use the MEI, check it out.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How much does the money in the Nubank account earn?

The Chamber of Deputies approved a Provisional Measure on June 21 that provides a microcredit line for entrepreneurs who use the MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur). In view of this, the possibility was also approved for workers to use the resources of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço), to guarantee contracted loans.

Yes Digital and MEI

The text of the provisional measure approved in the Chamber determines the creation of the YES Digital. The program is intended for people who practice productive activity or provide rural and urban services, individually or collectively.

In view of this, it is expected that through the Digital SIM, more than 4.5 million of entrepreneurs from all over Brazil to benefit from the measure. According to the approved text, Deputy Luis Miranda (Republicans-DF), rapporteur of the proposal, increased the value of loans that can be won as follows:

Individuals: R$ 1.5 thousand;

Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs): R$ 4.5 thousand;

It is important to remember that, in the past, the text intended to release credits with values ​​of R$ 1 thousand and R$ 3 thousand.

Will FGTS serve as a microcredit guarantee?

Now, another novelty created by the Provisional Measure is related to the authorization to use the R$ 3 billion from the FGTS to guarantee microcredit operations. The text even changed the rules on infractions because of the companies’ failure to pay the fund’s amounts.

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

Finally, Deputy Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA) included an amendment, incorporated into the text, which establishes a new increase in the maximum term of real estate loans funded by the FGTS. The previous term was 30 years and has been increased to 35 years.

How does the MEI work?

O MEI (Individual Microeemprendedor) is a self-employed professional. So, when you register as one, you will automatically have a CNPJ. For this reason, you will have facilities to open a bank account, to apply for loans, issue invoices, in addition to the obligations and rights of a legal entity.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: @Senivpetro / Freepik