Mendonça says investigation into Milton Ribeiro will continue in court

Vicente Nunes – Correspondent

posted on 06/28/2022 11:33



(credit: EDILSON RODRIGUES / BRAZILIAN SENATE PRESS OFFICE / AFP)

Lisbon, Portugal – Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), said that the process that investigates irregularities committed by former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro should follow its normal course in Justice. On Monday (27/06), the also minister of the STF Cármen Lúcia sent the Attorney General’s Office to say whether or not it will investigate President Jair Bolsonaro in this case, since Ribeiro said he was acting in the ministry at the request of the chief executive.

If the PGR is in favor of investigating the president, the process will be conducted by the Supreme Court. According to André Mendonça, who was appointed to the highest court in the country by Bolsonaro, it is still too early to say whether he will declare himself barred from participating in the process, as has happened on other occasions. “This will be evaluated at an appropriate time,” he said.





Ribeiro was Bolsonaro’s fourth education minister to fall, revealing the government’s lack of commitment to the issue. Shortly before, while participating in the Lisbon Legal Forum, Mendonça had said that education was one of the three main pillars for the sustained growth of a country’s economy.

“I cannot speak for the government. I’m not in government anymore. What I can say is what I already said in a discussion in a debate by the Supreme Court itself, that we have been without a good education in Brazil for 30 years. So, it is an issue that needs to be analyzed more critically, because, if there were errors, and I think there were, they were systemic errors of several governments”, he stressed.