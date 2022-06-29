Metrópoles and Leo Dias reinforce their commitment to rigor and ethics in journalism

Last Saturday (25/6), after the publication of Klara Castanho’s letter, Leo Dias wrote and metropolises published an article on the subject, committing a serious error in exposing confidential information about the case. We were wrong. And we ask forgiveness from the victim.

Since the fact, the metropolises has been urged to take a stand in relation to Leo Dias. But it will not be with the resignation of the columnist that we intend to face this issue.

Leo Dias is not limited to the mistake made with Klara Castanho.

That same columnist was who:

. It revealed the first of a series of allegations of sexual harassment against actor José Mayer, which generated immense repercussions and paved the way for other women to do the same;

. It exposed the physical aggression of Dado Dolabella against Luana Piovani, resulting in the actor’s conviction in court, based on the Maria Penha Law;

. He denounced the then coordinator of TV Globo’s humor department, Marcius Melhem, for moral and sexual harassment, encouraging several women to talk about the case, which is still running in court today;

. He did Joelma’s first interview after the breakup of her marriage with Ximbinha, when she denounced being a victim of physical and psychological aggression in the relationship;

. She revealed, in shocking photos, the status of Pâmella Holanda after being cowardly assaulted by her ex-husband, DJ Ivis;

. He moved Brazil when he interviewed, for the first time, Dona Ruth, the mother of Marília Mendonça, after the plane crash that killed the most popular singer in Brazil;

. He recently revealed the financial drama of influencer Luva de Pedreiro, who, despite his fame, lives in poverty;

. The emotional story of the volleyball player Douglas Souza, victim of homophobia, echoed.

These are just a few of the hundreds of stories Leo Dias has told throughout his career.

Leo Dias continues to publish his columns and interviews in metropolises.

O metropolises and Leo Dias are committed to taking care, with rigor, to no longer allow victims, whether women or not, to be exposed.