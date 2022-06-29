Metropolis announces the stay of Léo Dias

Metrópoles spoke again after publishing details about the case involving the rape and pregnancy of actress Klara Castanho. The portal confirmed that Leo Dias, a columnist who released the confidential information last Saturday (26), will not be fired.

Since the fact, Metrópoles has been urged to take a stand in relation to Leo Dias. But it will not be with the resignation of the columnist that we intend to face this issue.

says the note

In addition to informing that the journalist will continue to publish the column and the interviews on the website, Metrópoles once again acknowledged the error – on the website and on Dias – and asked Klara Castanho for forgiveness for exposing the confidential information.

In the text, however, the portal defends Leo Dias and recalls a series of achievements in his career, stating that the journalist is not limited to the mistake made with the actress.

The Communications Media Ethics Commission of the Brazilian Press Association today issued a statement condemning the “exploitation of victims of sexual violence” by journalists and media outlets. The note specifically warns Leo Dias.

“Journalism cannot condone either crime or its media exploitation. ABI specifically warns journalist Leo Dias: even the type of journalism he does must respect certain ethical limits”, says the text.

Abuse, pregnancy and exposure of Klara Castanho

The story began after presenter Antonia Fontenelle said in a live that “a 21-year-old global actress would have gotten pregnant and given the child up for adoption”. “She didn’t want to look at the child’s face,” Fontenelle said.

Although he did not mention Klara Castanho by name, netizens immediately associated the version told by Antonia to the actress. After Fontenelle’s statement had repercussions, dozens of netizens criticized Klara Castanho and pointed to the artist’s “lack of responsibility”. Even though they are not sure what happened, the actress was tried and attacked.

In an open letter published on Instagram, Klara reported that she was raped and became pregnant, even though she took the morning after pill. Classified by her as “the most difficult account of life”, the artist explained that she did not want to make the matter public, but since the adoption was exposed, she decided to speak out.

I cannot be silent when I see people conspiring and creating versions of repulsive violence and trauma that I suffered. I was raped. klara brown

Klara did not report the sexual violence to the police because she felt “shame and guilt”. Continuing with the report, the actress highlights that she discovered the pregnancy after feeling sick and looking for a doctor.

Unable to raise a child as a result of rape, Klara Castanho opted for the donation of the baby she had and made all the legal procedures. However, when she had the child, she was allegedly threatened by a nurse, who wanted to make the case public through the press.

She also says that it didn’t take long for journalists to start looking for her, still in the hospital, to ask about the pregnancy and adoption, but, when explaining to them that the child was the result of violence, the reporters promised not to publish matter about. Until the subject gained strength on Twitter this past Saturday (25), after the columnist for the newspaper Metrópoles, Leo Dias, detailed the case in an article. Both the journalist and the newspaper apologized.

Several celebrities sympathized with Klara after the incident, including actresses Juliana Paes and Flavia Alessandra, singers Jojo Toddynho and Luisa Sonza and presenters Ana Maria Braga and Sonia Abrão.