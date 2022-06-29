Milton Neves cites “great culprit” in the tie between Emelec x Atlético-MG

Credit: Reproduction

Milton Neves evaluated the tie at 1 to 1 between Emelec x Atlético-MG and, despite the duel having been marked by the penalty wasted by Hulk in the final stretch, the commentator chose another culprit for the bad result: the arbitration.

“Was it operated by the whistle? Yes, it was, since there was no penalty for the home team and Allan was unfairly sent off in the second half (his elbow barely hit his rival)”, declared Milton Neves.

However, the commentator assured that Atlético-MG’s opponent, Emelec, is not a seven-headed beast and believes in the advancement of the Minas Gerais team to the next phase of Libertadores.

“Emelec is not a seven-headed beast, as almost all Brazilian clubs know. After all, the Ecuadorian team is a great customer of our country’s teams. And, by the way of the carriage, they will be on the way again in this Libertadores. Because, of course, at Mineirão, Atlético-MG will beat Guayaquil’s rival with one foot on their backs. But, let’s face it, Maior de Minas had no right to have gone as soft as today, back at his rival’s house. It was to have won Emelec with some ease”, wrote Milton Neves.

Atlético-MG cannot waver against Emelec

In Milton Neves’ view, despite the referee having favored Emelec, Atlético-MG cannot lose so many goals and needs to enter with full force to guarantee the classification.

“But Galo lost, face to face with goalkeeper Ortiz, a truckload of goals that could have given the victory even by rout for Turco Mohamed’s men. Not to mention the penalty wasted by Hulk, at the very end of the game. I repeat, at Mineirão the story will be different and Atlético will pass. But Maior de Minas had no right to vacillate that much there in Ecuador, even playing with 10 against 12, did he?”, he concluded.