Milton Ribeiro case: PF delegate investigating MEC crisis will be transferred

Delegate Bruno Calandrini will leave the sector that investigates politicians with a privileged forum; agency claims that the request came from the server itself

Catarina Chaves/MEC – 05/13/2022

Milton Ribeiro, Minister of Education, would have participated in an alleged scheme to allocate resources to city halls allied with evangelical pastors in exchange for presidential supportMinister of Education, Milton Ribeiro



THE Federal police (PF) announced this Tuesday, 28, that delegate Bruno Calandrini – a member of the sector responsible for investigating privileged politicians, called Cinq (Coordination of Inquiries), and responsible for the investigation in the case of the crisis of pastors in the Ministry of Education (MEC) – will be transferred to the command of the Special Cyber ​​Crimes Investigation Unit. According to the agency, the move is a request made by the server himself at the beginning of May, weeks before the outbreak of the operation that arrested the former Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro. His departure from the sector, however, is subject to his permanence in this investigation.

Check out the Federal Police’s statement in full:

After negotiations started in May of this year, on 6/15/2022, DPF Calandrini was formally moved to DRCC/CGFAZ/DICOR/PF, where he will coordinate the Special Cyber ​​Crime Investigation Unit – UEICC, chairing sensitive investigative work of that unit.

The server himself expressed interest (still in May) in being moved to the new unit, where he will only go in July, remaining in the presidency of the Op. Paid Access (MEC IPL) and other CINQ/CGRCR/DICOR/PF surveys.

At the same time, another DPF was moved to replace the departure of DPF Bruno Calandrini from CINQ.