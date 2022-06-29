Minister says against project that creates fuel stabilization account: ‘many risks’ | Economy

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, said this Tuesday (28) that he is against the creation of a fuel stabilization account, to be supplied with resources from Petrobras dividends. Dividends are a portion of profit distributed to shareholders.

In March, the Senate approved a project that creates the Fuel Price Stabilization Account (CEP), a fund with the objective of stopping the rise in the prices of products. The account would be filled with dividends from Petrobras, among other sources of revenue. The project, however, is stalled in the Chamber of Deputies.

This Tuesday, when questioned by deputies about the idea during a hearing at the Consumer Protection Commission, Sachsida said that the proposal could have the opposite effect, that is, raise fuel prices.

That would happen, said the minister, because the stabilization account would cause market instability, increasing the country’s risk premium and devaluing the real.

“The problem is that we’re at a point where when I do this [criar a conta]there will be instability in the market”, stated Sachsida.

According to the minister, the market’s perception of risk could lead to the devaluation of the real against the dollar, which puts upward pressure on the value of fuels.

Sachsida said his fear is that the proposal will generate “a nine-ball”.

“I understand the idea, but honestly I think it’s too risky today. Technically, I’d rather not go down that road. Today, it’s an idea that has too many risks.”

The Ministry of Economy is also against the creation of the stabilization account. Treasury Secretary Paulo Valle has already stated that the measure is expensive and inefficient. The special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, said that it would be spending a lot of money to have a small impact on the bombs.

