Missing boy found in sewer after 8 days in Germany

2 hours ago

Joe’s disappearance sparked a major police search in Oldenburg

A missing eight-year-old boy was found alive after surviving for more than a week at a sewer point in Oldenburg, Germany.

Identified only as Joe, the child disappeared from his family’s garden on June 17, triggering a major police search.

He was finally discovered on Saturday morning (25), when a passerby heard a noise coming from a manhole cover. The boy was 300 meters from his house.

The police have already ruled out any crime. There was speculation about how the boy ended up in the sewer, but police said on Tuesday he had crawled towards the point and couldn’t get out.

