Missing, Santos visits Deportivo Táchira for the first leg of the South American Round of 16

This Wednesday, Santos will visit Deportivo Táchira-VEN for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Sudamericana. The ball rolls on the lawn of the Estadio Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo, in San Cristóbal, Venezuela, starting at 9:30 pm (GMT).

To try to return to Brazil with a good result, Peixe will have a long list of absences. In all, there are ten casualties for coach Fabián Bustos.

John, Lucas Barbosa and Léo Baptistão are suspended, while Maicon and Madson are recovering from muscle injuries. Both are already in the transition phase, but are still out.

Rodrigo Fernandez and Marcos Leonardo showed physical wear after the last sequence of matches and will be preserved. The duo will stay at CT Rei Pelé doing specific work.

Eduardo Bauermann and Ricardo Goulart underwent preventive treatments and also stayed in Santos for specific work. Lastly, Sandry tested positive for covid-19 and is also low. The steering wheel is asymptomatic and is recovering at home.

In the midst of so many absences, Bustos summoned defender Derick, and forwards Renyer and Fernandinho, from under-20, to compose the squad for this match.

A victory is very important for the Argentine commander, whose position is threatened. Santos has only one triumph in the last ten matches.

On the other hand, Deportivo Táchira is not having a great moment either. The team comes from a 3-0 defeat to Monagas, away from home. The team is in fourth place in the Venezuelan Championship, with 26 points.

The return game is scheduled for July 6, at Vila Belmiro.

DATASHEET

DEPORTIVO TÁCHIRA-VEN X SANTOS

Place: Polideportivo de Pueblo Nuevo Stadium in San Cristóbal, Venezuela

Date: June 29, Wednesday

Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Gery Vargas (BOL)

Assistants: Jose Antelo (BOL) and Edwar Saavedra (BOL)

VAR: Derlis Lopez (PAR)

D. TÁCHIRA: Varela; Restrepo, Marrufo, Ariano and Pablo Camacho; Rafael Arace, Edson Tortolero, Francisco Flores; Cova, Anthony Uribe and Chacon

Technician: Alex Pallarés

SAINTS: John Paul; Auro, Kaiky, Velázquez and Lucas Pires (Felipe Jonatan); Camacho, Zanocelo and Bruno Oliveira; Angelo, Angulo and Jhojan Julio.

Technician: Fabian Bustos

