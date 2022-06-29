Mobile back! So, do you need a CNH to ride an electric bike?

Caloi relaunched the traditional furniture, which was very successful in the 80s, but with new features. The new model has an electric motor and a range of more than 30 km on just one charge. However, the question that remains is whether you need to get a CNH to ride an electric bike.

In the past it was possible to drive without a Mobylette driving license, but does that apply today? Check out what the Brazilian legislation says about the CNH to ride an electric bicycle.

After all, do I need to get a CNH to ride an electric bike?

Not just the mobylette and e-bikes, but other 50cc motorcycles raise the same doubts. There are many drivers who buy a vehicle without knowing what the law says on the subject.

However, yes, you need a license to ride an electric bike or the famous “cinquentinhas”. In fact, the necessary license is called Authorization to Drive Mopeds (ACC). People who have a regular motorcycle license can also regularly ride the small ones.

To obtain the ACC, a person must be 18 years of age or older and take a preparatory course like any other. This means that there will be theoretical classes and practical driving classes. All riders must wear helmets and other devices that are suitable for regular motorcycles.

Can there be any electric bikes that do not need a CNH?

Not. Even motorized bicycles must be driven by properly licensed citizens. The steps to obtain a CNH properly, even in the ACC category, are:

Psychological Assessment (psychotechnical test);

Examination of Physical and Mental Aptitude;

Complete a total of 20 hours/class for the theoretical and technical course and theoretical exam;

Complete a minimum of 5 hours of practical classes and driving test.

It is worth mentioning that there is an explicit recommendation for stores to sell electric bicycles and other similar motorcycles only to qualified people. In addition, the shopkeeper cannot sell the vehicle to anyone under 18 or suggest that he does not need a CNH to ride an electric bicycle, for example.

So, if you like the style of these small motorcycles, know that you will need to be properly licensed and of legal age to drive them.