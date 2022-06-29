More than 1.2 million consumers in RS have not yet requested redemption of the Receita Certa; see how to receive | Rio Grande do Sul

In this second round, Receita Certa, an action by the government of Rio Grande do Sul, has already paid more than 590,000 consumers, totaling more than R$26 million. More than 1.2 million awardees have not yet requested to redeem the award on the program’s website. The second request from Receita Certa, type of Nota Fiscal Gaúcha (NFG), can be made on the Nota Fiscal Gaúcha (NFG) website or app until July 27.