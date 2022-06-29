More than 1.2 million consumers in RS have not yet requested redemption of the Receita Certa; see how to receive | Rio Grande do Sul

In this second round, Receita Certa, an action by the government of Rio Grande do Sul, has already paid more than 590,000 consumers, totaling more than R$26 million. More than 1.2 million awardees have not yet requested to redeem the award on the program’s website. The second request from Receita Certa, type of Nota Fiscal Gaúcha (NFG), can be made on the Nota Fiscal Gaúcha (NFG) website or app until July 27.
The objective of the program is to distribute part of the real increase in ICMS collection from retail trade. Taxpayers can request the return of the Receita Certa by means of a pix (citizen’s CPF) or deposit in the indicated current or active savings account of Banrisul.
Redemption is only possible for accounts linked to the CPF registered in the NFG program. According to calculations made by the State Revenue, retail growth in the period of January, February and March (compared to the same period of the previous year) was 10.9% and R$ 73 million will be returned to registered consumer citizens. The redemption will vary from R$5 to R$172, depending on the number of points.
Check out how to request the redemption of values:
- The minimum redemption amount will be R$5 and must be requested in “my prizes”. The second redemption of the award can now be requested through the application and the Nota Fiscal Gaúcha website.
- The consumer will have up to 90 days to redeem the values. If you do not reach the minimum redemption amount in the quarter, the prize will accumulate and become available in the following quarters, when the minimum limit is reached.
- Initially, the payment will be made by means of pix (citizen’s CPF) or deposit in a current account or active savings account of Banrisul informed. Redemption is only possible for accounts linked to the CPF registered in the NFG program.