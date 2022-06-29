Moto G82 bets on AMOLED screen, good battery and stereo sound | Review / Analysis

The Moto G82 is Motorola’s latest bet in the premium mid-range segment. It comes to occupy the space left between the Moto G71 and the Moto G100. Does one more device make sense among so many similar Motorola options? It’s basically a G71 with a larger 120 Hz screen, with stereo sound and optical stabilization on the main camera.

The Moto G82 is a cell phone with a plastic finish available in white and black. Its design is very similar to that of other recent releases by the brand. On the front we have thinner edges and a hole for the selfie camera. The back does not have chromatic paint like others and we have a more discreet dotted pattern.

The 6.6-inch screen has a rate of 120 Hz, a good level of brightness and displays great colors. Stereo sound has good power and sound quality, although the treble stands out more when the volume is at maximum. Motorola sends the same phone as the Edge line in the box, it delivers good comfort and sound quality.