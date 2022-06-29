Moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil passes 200 and is the highest since March | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (28) 294 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 670,900 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 209 , surpassing the 200 mark for the first time since March 31 (when it was at 213). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was +40% indicating uptrend for the fifth day in a row.

The moving average of cases reached 54,695, the highest recorded since March 1.

Total deaths: 670,900

670,900 Death record in 24 hours: 294

294 Average deaths in the last 7 days: 209 (14-day variation: +40%)

209 (14-day variation: +40%) Total known confirmed cases: 32,207,082

32,207,082 Record of known confirmed cases within 24 hours: 70,166

70,166 Average new cases in the last 7 days: 54,695 (14-day variation: +30%)

Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Piauí and Roraima had no record of death from the disease within 24 hours.

In total, the country registered 70,166 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 32,207,082 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 54,695, +30% change from two weeks ago. It is the highest average recorded since March 1 (when it indicated 65,370 cases per day).

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (15 states and the DF): AL, PI, MA, RN, DF, ES, SC, CE, RO, PR, BA, PB, MT, GO, RJ, SP

AL, PI, MA, RN, DF, ES, SC, CE, RO, PR, BA, PB, MT, GO, RJ, SP In stability (6 states): RR, TO, AC, RS, MG, PE

RR, TO, AC, RS, MG, PE Falling (5 states): SE, PA, MS, AM, AP

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).