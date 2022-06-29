MP from SP supports suspension of Ludmilla’s fee, who made ‘L’ with her hand in Virada Cultural show | Sao Paulo

Holiday claims that, during the show, the singer made the letter “L” with her hand, a gesture associated with the campaign of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), pre-candidate for the Presidency. According to the councilor, with the gesture, the singer made a political campaign for Lula.

In response via social media, Ludmilla told Holiday that her own name starts with the letter ‘L’. The singer’s fee at the show was R$ 222 thousand. In the action, the councilor asks that the fee for participation in the event is not paid, and, if it has already been paid, that the money be returned to the city hall.

In the demonstration in which Holiday’s request was granted, the prosecutor who signed the document, Eloisa Franco, said that “there are several elements that point to a deviation of purpose in such a contract that should have a cultural purpose”.

“The way in which the event took place also reveals a violation of legality, as the current context of the tests suggests that the hiring carried out conceals an apparent showmice, which is prohibited as a modality of electoral propaganda, mainly because the event with public funds”, wrote the promoter.

The City of São Paulo did not comment on the new manifestation of the MP until the last update of this report.