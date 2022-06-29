Muda and Tibério surprise and make a special request for Filó and José Leôncio

The next chapters of wetland it will be very loving. In scenes who must go to the next few weeks, Muda (Bella Campos) will value the close relationship he has with Filó (Dira Paes) and will make a special invitation to his wife and also to José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).

In scenes already shown, Muda was surprised to be proposed by Tiberio (Guito). Juma’s friend (Alanis Guillen) has put an end to her own doubts. Before, the girl came to like Levi (Leandro Lima). In this way, she does not hesitate and ends up accepting the lover’s request.

The two, who have barely become a couple, are already starting to plan the festivities and the wedding ceremony. However, the planning brought a very important question to the couple: who will be the godparents of the wedding. The girl doesn’t take long and remembers her friendship with Filó.

Since arriving at José Leôncio’s farm, the woman has been very friendly with Muda. Tiberius will even think the idea is very good, as he is also a good friend of the boss, who entrusted him with the command of the farm’s peons. With this, the couple will invite the bosses to be their best men at the wedding. Without much thought, the two readily accept the proposal.