NASA probe finds craters from mysterious rocket that crashed into the Moon

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft flew over the region of a rocket crash into the lunar surface earlier this year. To the astronomers’ surprise, the photos taken by the spacecraft showed that the collision left not just one, but two craters on our satellite: one, to the east, measures about 18 m in diameter, and is superimposed on the other to the west, with 16 m in diameter.

“The double crater was unexpected, and may indicate that the rocket body had large masses at either end,” wrote Mark Robinson, LRO camera principal investigator. Generally, the rockets used have mass concentrated at the end with the engine, and the rest is formed by an empty fuel tank.

Detail of the double formation left by the rocket impact near the Hertzsprung crater, on the far side of the Moon (Image: Reproduction/NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University)

This isn’t the first time a rocket has crashed into the lunar surface — just remember that, during the Apollo program era, the third stages of the powerful Saturn V rockets used in missions were aimed to collide with the Moon in purposeful and planned impacts. . But even in these cases, no impact created double craters.

According to NASA information, the craters left by the rocket’s SIV-B stages were irregular and over 35 m in diameter, much larger than the double crater observed by LRO; the largest of Saturn V’s craters reached 40 m.

The rocket that hit the moon

It was earlier this year that astronomers discovered that a mysterious rocket was on its way to crash into the lunar surface. Calculations showed that the impact would take place near the Hertzsprung crater, a feature over 500 km in diameter located on the far side of the Moon; Due to the location, it would not be possible to observe the event in real time. In the end, they got it right: the new craters identified by LRO are close to Hertzsprung.

In green, the estimated location for the collision (Image: Reproduction/Bill Gray)

As they may well indeed be the place where the rocket ended its journey, they should reveal more about it. “As the rocket’s origin remains unclear, the dual nature of the crater may help to indicate its identity,” added Robinson. As he noted, it’s still unclear exactly where the rocket came from: initial speculation suggested it was the upper stage of a Falcon 9 rocket, which launched the DSCOVR mission in 2015.

However, new analyzes and calculations showed that, perhaps, the object was the propellant of the Long March 3 rocket, from China, which launched the Chang’e 5T1 lunar mission in 2014. At the time, the country denied the claims, and declared that the Monitoring showed that the upper stage of the launch vehicle used for the mission returned to Earth’s atmosphere, where it was completely incinerated.

