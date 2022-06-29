NASA probe records impact crater of rocket that hit the moon

Earlier this year, the first stage of a rocket, weighing about three tons, crashed into the Moon. The shock, which had been predicted for months, took place on the morning of March 4, at 9:25 am (GMT).

The collision site was the Hetzsprung crater, 530 km in diameter, located on the far side of the Moon, which is not visible from Earth. At the time, scientists believed that the effects of the impact would be, at most, a small crater and a little dust.

The double crater would have been caused by a rocket impact that hit the moon in March this year. Image: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University

To everyone’s surprise, images of the vicinity of Hetzsprung taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) recently received by science teams show that, in fact, two craters were formed as a result of the collision: an eastern crater (with 18 meters in diameter) superimposed on a western crater (16 meters in diameter).

According to an agency statement, the double crater could indicate that the rocket body had large masses at either end. Normally, a used rocket has mass concentrated at the end where the engine is. The rest of the stage mainly consists of an empty fuel tank.

Although speculations say that it is a Chinese rocket, its origin is still unknown, which, at first, came to be attributed to SpaceX. “As the rocket’s origin remains unclear, the dual nature of the crater may help to indicate its identity,” said Mark Robinson, LRO’s principal camera investigator.

Other rockets have crashed into the Moon, but no other impact has created double craters. The four craters left by the SIV-B stages of the Apollo 13, 14, 15 and 17 rockets had slightly irregular contours and were substantially larger (over 35 meters) than each of the double craters.

