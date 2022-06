Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the United Russia Party, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, speaks during an interview with Russian journalists at Gorky’s residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 27, 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA/YULIA ZYRYANOVA

“For us, Crimea is part of Russia. And forever. Any attempt to invade Crimea is a declaration of war against our country,” former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev told the website of news Argumenty i Fakty.

“And if this is done by a NATO member state, it means conflict with the entire North Atlantic alliance: a Third World War. A complete catastrophe”, warned the now vice-president of the Russian Security Council. Medvedev currently advises Russian President Vladimir Putin on defense decisions.

In the interview, the Russian adviser also said that if Finland and Sweden join NATO, Russia would strengthen its borders and be “ready for retaliatory measures”, and that could include the prospect of deploying Iskander hypersonic missiles between the countries. .

Crimea, which has more than 2,500 kilometers of coastline, is joined to the rest of the European continent only by the Isthmus of Perekop, which is about eight kilometers long.