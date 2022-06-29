NATO invasion of Crimea would cause world war, says Russia

Dmitry Medvedev says the territory is part of the Russian nation and that any invasion attempt is a declaration of war

The vice president of the Russian Security Council and former president of the country, Dmitry Medvedev, said this Tuesday (28.Jun.2022) that any invasion carried out by a member country of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in the Crimea could result in a 3rd World War.

“For us, Crimea is part of Russia. And that means forever. Any attempt to invade Crimea is a declaration of war against our country.”the former president of the country told the Russian newspaper Argumenty and Fakty.

Medvedev also talked about a future accession of Sweden and Finland to the military alliance and said that the possibility is not “threat with nothing new”. The vice president of the Security Council says that there is no reason for any territorial dispute with the countries.

“If they feel better and calmer joining an alliance, good luck. NATO is already close to our country, without Sweden and Finland”said.

However, Medvedev said that Russia would be ready for retaliatory measures in the eventual accession of the countries to NATO. In addition, the expansion of the military alliance will increase the presence of Russian troops on the borders.

“The non-nuclear status of [mar] Baltic will become a thing of the past, and the pooling of land and navy forces in the northern directions will be seriously increased. Nobody is happy about this, not even the citizens of the 2 NATO candidate countries”said the former president of the country.

In May, Finland and Sweden confirmed their intention to join NATO. The countries say there is concern about the likelihood of a Russian invasion like the one that began in Ukraine in February.