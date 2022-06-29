The second season of Netflix’s “Good Morning, Veronica” has not yet been set, with Klara Castanho in the role of a young woman who is raped by her own father, played by Reynaldo Gianecchini. But despite being an unprecedented work, the actress signed with the platform in July and recorded the series in early September, before being a victim of the crime that became public knowledge last Saturday, June 25.

Netflix excludes scenes of sexual abuse with Klara Castanho in series

In the story, Klara will play Angela, a girl who suffers sexual abuse from her father, a religious leader who is above all suspicion.

Matias is a respected man, married and the father of an 18-year-old girl. The religious, however, is the big villain of the season. The character abuses his wife, Gisele (Camila Márdila), and his daughter without raising any suspicion around him. In fact, he is a hero to his faithful.

However, Klara did not record any explicit rape scenes. The sequences are all suggested. The series already had a first issue and completion is still pending.

According to TV News, Netflix is ​​giving Klara full support even before the actress’s open letter is published on social media. They should be even more careful in editing the scenes that involve the character and in the form of disclosure.

In the story, Gisele will discover that Matias abuses women, including her own daughter. Only at the end of the story will the woman be able to get rid of her husband. For this, she will have the help of Verônica (Tainá Müller).

The character, who at the end of last season faked her own death, will reappear in different guises and will investigate Matias, just as she did with Brandão (Eduardo Moscovis) in the first season. She will set an ambush for him and will be able to prove the sexual crimes committed by him.