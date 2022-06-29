Netflix: Justice demands exchange of compression technology in Brazil

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) ruled again that the Netflix stop using the company’s high definition video compression technology. DivX. With it, the streaming platform was able to deliver videos with more speed to its Brazilian market without sacrificing image quality, allowing resolutions up to 4K.

The injunction (provisional court order) that already determined the end of the use of such technology by Netflix was overturned last year, but it is back in effect. The platform had until last Friday, June 24, to change its compression tool, or start paying a fine of R$ 50 thousand per day.

In Brazil, DivX technology is protected by a 2018 patent granted by the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). (Rodrigo Capote/Bloomberg)Source: Bloomberg

DivX accuses Netflix of breaking its patent to offer high definition content in the Brazilian market without having a license to do so. The software developer proved the use of its technology through five technical reports submitted to the TJRJ.

Netflix denies the use of compression technology, but also says that it will have great losses with the Court’s determination. According to Carlos Aboim, Divx’s lawyer, “going to court was the resource found to protect new investments in the development of this and new technologies”.

The move shouldn’t hurt Netflix’s end users, but it comes at a complex time for the streaming service. After losing subscribers, the platform made multiple layoffs and is working on a new free plan.