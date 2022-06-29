New 2023 Hyundai HB20 appears ahead of launch

The New Hyundai HB20 2023 is making the party on the internet and here is how the sales leader among cars in Brazil, it will present itself in its mid-life visual update.

With images made by @danielmotafilms and published on the channel @carroesporteclube, the New HB20 2023 appears with a very different front from the previous model.

The front of the national compact hatch was more expressive, with redesigned headlights and new lenses, in addition to a horizontal grille with aesthetic elements imitating scales.

The grille still bears the Hyundai logo, with the stylized “H”, while the bumper gains a huge hexagonal grille with stylized scales on the grille.

Note the new, tiny fog lights at the edges of the design, above the 2023 HB20’s side protector bezels.

With accentuated shapes, these new moldings also create an aerodynamic effect and expand the base of the bumper, serving as spoilers.

The alloy wheels are also new, while the rear of the New Hyundai HB20 2023 has flashlights that can be LED or lamps, unified over the redesigned luggage compartment lid.

These new lenses at the ends drop down abruptly, creating a very expressive look and breaking the continuity of the lines.

The rear bumper is also new, with redesigned reflectors and reversing lights, as well as more space for the gray license plate.

The interior was not shown, but it should receive minor changes, possibly in the cluster and multimedia, in addition to the finish.

In the 2023 HB20, the Kappa engines will be maintained, with the 1.0 MPi offered at the base and with natural aspiration, while the more complete versions will have the 1.0 TGDI with 120 horsepower and 17.5 kgfm, using a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

It won’t be this time that the HB20 will have an MHEV mild hybrid system like the Kia Stonic, but the technology already exists and should debut even on the next-gen Crete, probably.

[Fotos: Reprodução]