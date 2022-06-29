“New contacts”; Antony’s values ​​and destiny ‘surprise’ and figures impress São Paulo

the attacker Antony is one of the Brazilians who promise to move the ball market. The revelation of Cotia had a great season with the Ajax shirt, being the main player in the campaign that culminated in the title of the Dutch Championship and in the good participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Naturally, several clubs are eyeing the player’s signing and São Paulo are counting on his sale to receive an amount in the transaction. The expectation was for a deal with Manchester United for something around 60 million euros, but the situation has changed.

“New contacts will occur soon for Antony. The field of players wants Ajax to consider potential proposals as early as this summer, as reported last week. Ajax insist they want €80m. Manchester United, focused on de Jong, but Antony is still one of the top names on the list,” said Fabrizio Romano.

If the negotiation takes place along these lines, São Paulo will be entitled to 75 million reais, with 20% of the added value + 6% of 100% of his formation, benefiting from FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, which allows clubs with which the player had a bond between 14 and 23 years old, be reimbursed.