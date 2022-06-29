New Petrobras president announced; Gasoline ICMS reduced; Bolsonaro talks about double food stamps; and Aneel publishes tariff flag for July

By seven votes to three, the Board of Directors of Petrobras approved this Monday, 27th, the name of the new president of the state-owned company: Caio Paes de Andrade. The executive will be the fifth to take charge of the company during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Read more: Cheaper fuels: a liter of gasoline drops by R$0.68 and that of ethanol, R$0.24

In the fuel sector, the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), announced that the state will immediately reduce ICMS rates on gasoline. They will drop from 25% to 18%. The objective is to reduce the price of gasoline.

To find out more about the latest happenings in the country, check out the highlights of the day.

Aneel announces July tariff flag

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) announced the tariff flag for the month of July. According to the agency, consumers connected to the National Interconnected System (SIN) will continue with the green flag, which does not imply extra charges on the electricity bill.

since the end of water scarcity flag, which lasted from September 2021 to April 2022, this is the second green flag announcement made by Aneel. In May, the company had already announced this form of charging, alleging favorable conditions for energy production.

Bolsonaro talks about double food stamps again

Last Sunday, 26, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) explained the reasons for the suspension of the salary readjustment for security forces servers, such as the Federal Police (PF), Federal Highway Police (PRF) and Penitentiary Department agents (Depen) . This is because, according to the representative, strategic categories ended up going on strike.

“There was an initial idea of ​​setting aside R$ 1.7 billion for PF, PRF and prison staff. When we started to study this, other categories did not accept it, they also wanted to and strategic servants went on strike, which would stop Brazil. So, unfortunately, this possibility of readjusting these servers was suspended because Brazil was going to stop”, he said on Sunday night.

To compensate for this lack of salary change, the government intends to announce the increase in the value of the food stampwhich is in the final stretch of discussion, in addition to proposing the restructuring of some careers provided for in the 2023 budget law.

State confirms gasoline reduction after ICMS ceiling

On the morning of this Monday, the 27th, the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), announced that the state will immediately reduce the ICMS rates levied on gasoline. They will go from 25% to 18%. Such a movement can generate a reduction in the producer’s price at the pumps, with the liter costing R$ 0.40 cheaper.

The drop in fuel prices stems from Complementary Law 194, which was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) last week. The president vetoed any provision in the text that offered financial compensation from the government to states, which may face a lack of funds for investments in education and health.

New Petrobras president is finally appointed

It was also approved on Monday, 27th, the name of Caio Paes de Andrade to occupy the post of president of Petrobras. The decision was concluded by seven votes to three by the company’s Board of Directors. For now, the date of Paes Andrade’s inauguration in charge of the state company has not yet been defined.

The executive’s approval to occupy the presidency of Petrobras takes place more than 30 days after the appointment of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). There were suspicions about the new president’s curriculum by state commissions. However, the Eligibility Committee (Celeg) claimed that the inconsistencies are not considered sufficient impediments to make the command of the nominee to the company’s post unfeasible.