Neymar plays tennis after PSG layoff rumors

Apparently, Neymar was not bothered by the rumors about a possible dismissal from Paris Saint-Germain. On vacation, the star shared a video on social media playing tennis.

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, shirt 10 is no longer part of PSG’s plans and Neymar, father, who is responsible for the striker’s career, has already been communicated. The departure would have the “validation” of Mbappé and is motivated by a new profile sought by the current national champion.

Despite the news, Neymar reposted a video on his Instagram Stories where he appears playing tennis. The person responsible for the post was Léo Venditto, a friend of the player, who joked with the star of the Brazilian team.

“Another reverse king. Worse than this one was well”, wrote Leo. Neymar responded with several faces laughing.

Even without having Neymar in their plans, PSG will need to find an amicable solution to the case. That’s because, according to the French newspaper L’Equipe, the Brazilian’s bond would be automatically renewed until 2027 by triggers previously established in the previous contract.

Neymar arrived at the club in 2017 with the aim of winning the Champions League. For years, he was the center of the multi-million-dollar project involving the club. Since the renewal with Mbappé in May, the priority has shifted to French. The extension of the contract came after a “battle” with Real Madrid, who wanted to count on the striker.

Two days ago, Neymar was irritated by a statement by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, who, when asked if the star was part of the new project, replied that “some will come, others will, but these are private negotiations”. RMC Sport stated that the way of talking irritated the player, who would have made himself available to look for a new club.