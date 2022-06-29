Neymar wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain and promises to make possible negotiations difficult – Sports

if Neymar wanted to leave the Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and the club prevented his departure, the scenario was reversed three years later. Today, the French club wants to get rid of the Brazilian ace in another squad renewal, even if he has a contract until mid-2025. The player, however, plays hard and has no intention of moving from Paris.

According to the Spanish newspaper The CountryO PSG would have already warned Neymar’s staff that he is no longer part of the club’s plans for the next season. The decision would have been informed to the shirt 10’s father, Neymar da Silva Santos, responsible for the athlete’s career, and would also have the attacker’s agreement. Kylian Mbappethe main name of the team in recent years.

According to the Spanish publication, the board started to look with other eyes in relation to Neymar after renewing the contract with Mbappé, the main reference of PSG’s sporting project today. The 23-year-old French star reportedly demanded changes to extend their relationship. One of them would be the departure of Neymar, criticized in France for episodes of “systematic indiscipline”. None of the parties involved has commented.

The Spanish newspaper claims that PSG is looking for an amicable solution to the case. Neymar’s father would have demanded payment of what is stipulated in the contract, something around 200 million euros (R$ 1.1 billion).

O Estadão found that it is in Neymar’s plans to reintroduce himself after the holidays at PSG. The club will do pre-season in Japan. It does not cross his mind, at the moment, to leave Paris, as he wanted in 2019, when he tried to return to Barcelona, ​​but had his desire frustrated by the French club. The idea is to fulfill the current contract until 2025, with an option to be extended for another two years.

People linked to the athlete heard by the report said it was just “another episode of speculation” reported by the foreign press, something normal in this period when the window to hire new players is open and the new season of European football has not yet started. It is worth remembering that the Spanish media started to treat Neymar with a more critical tone since he left Barcelona for PSG in 2017, when he was bought for 222 million euros (R$ 812 million at the time), becoming the player most expensive in the history of football.

At the end of May, Neymar reaffirmed that he would remain at PSG. “Nothing has come to me yet, but for my part, the truth is that I stay”, he said in an interview in Qatar, where he participated in an action with sponsors. He had his least impactful season with the Parisian team, with 13 goals in 28 matches. Alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, the team from the capital won the French Championship, but was eliminated by Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League, frustrating once again their fans, eager for the unprecedented European title.

In France, there is no speculation about a new destination for shirt 10. However, the French club’s willingness to find a new home for the striker is admitted. The board underwent changes at the end of last season. Brazilian Leonardo was fired. His post was occupied by the Portuguese Luís Campos. The new football executive was given the task of looking for athletes with a different profile.

More than names, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, mogul president of PSG, wants to change concepts at the club. His purpose, after billions of dollars invested in signings – part of them unsuccessful – is for the club to change its mentality and, finally, succeed in its ambitious sports project whose main objective is to win the Champions League.

Last week, Khelaifi gave away about a possible departure of the Brazilian star. to the sports diary Brandfrom Spain, he limited himself to saying that “players will leave” and “others will come”.

Although PSG want to get rid of Neymar, it’s not easy. It is a complicated operation, especially given the high figures related to trading. Few clubs in the world are able to afford the transfer and contract values. In this scenario, even a loan is considered. The fact is that the French club does not admit that it plans to trade Neymar, but it does not consider him non-transferable anymore, as it admitted in 2019.

O Newcastle from England could be a destination because of the money of the Saudi Arabian royal family, who took over the English team recently. O Chelsea also appears as a possible option for the brazilian ace for his relationship with Thomas Tuchel, a German coach who worked with Neymar at PSG. Thiago Silvahe even left the doors open for his friend.

“He has to go to Chelsea. If he has to leave PSG, he has to go there. The expectation, if it ever happens, is the best possible. He doesn’t need to comment. So far, I don’t know anything, but I hope come true”, said the defender, who was the striker’s companion in the French national team and for three seasons. The fans of barcelona would certainly like to have the striker back. It was in the Catalan team that he lived the best phase of his career. But there is no money to hire him.