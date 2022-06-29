“Nothing compares to the time I spent at Remo”, says Neto Pessoa about his time at the club | rowing

A good performance at Re-Pa can boost a player’s morale in front of their own fans. A goal in classic has a different weight. Striker Neto Pessoa had a short spell at Remo, but managed to enter the recent history of the biggest clash in Pará football. In an interview with ge Pará, the former Leão player recalls the period he spent at Baenão.

– It was a brief and remarkable passage. I have a very strong identification with the club and the fans. I was champion in Náutico, top scorer in Ypiranga-RS, reference in Botafogo-SP, but nothing compares to the time I spent in Remo. In addition to winning the title and top scorers, I gained the respect of many fans. This is priceless!

Neto was an important player in the conquest of Remo’s first title in the Copa Verde. Leão faced Paysandu in the semifinal of the competition, he scored four times against the opposing team – two at Curuzu and another two at Baenão. These goals put Remo in the final of the competition.

– It was one of the most memorable moments of my career. To score four goals that guaranteed the passage to the final, on top of the biggest rival, the way it was, the two goals that prevented the defeat in Curuzu, two goals that stamp the spot for the final, is something very clear in my mind until today – highlighted the attacker.

Neto Pessoa scored both of Remo's goals over Paysandu

The former Remo player comments that Re-Pa is not a common game, especially for those from the North region. Neto Pessoa was born in Acre, he knows the strength of the teams from Pará. He emphasizes the importance of a good performance in the classic.

– You enter the field more prepared, you know that these are games that write your name in history. I believe there are few players with an equal feat. This classic is a page apart in any competition, it is always seen as a final.

Neto Pessoa left Leão at the beginning of the year. He went to play in Malaysia. The striker tries to keep up with Remo’s games, but the time zone makes it impossible for him to watch the games. Despite this, he accompanies the blue team in other ways.

Neto Pessôa (center) scored three goals and provided two assists against Galvez

– I always watch the best moments on YouTube, I follow the leaderboard. I’ve been cheering a lot from afar, I saw that Gerson arrived a short time ago, I hope he can fit the team and help the club to return to Serie B.

The striker highlights some differences between Brazil and Malaysia. Not only in the football culture, but in the local cuisine.

– It’s a very different football, a lot of running, a lot of attack and defense, little tactical standard. The food is very spicy. The game schedule is very unregulated. We recently went a month without official games. A lot of things are different here, but it’s a people who love the sport very much. They are trying to become a power in Asia.

The Re-Pa will take place next Sunday, the 3rd, at Baenão, at 5 pm.