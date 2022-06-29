Nubank announces new investment option with fixed rate CDBs

Following the line of education and investment incentive, Nubank has more news in the digital banking application. We are talking about the new fixed income investment offers through fixed-rate Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs). The minimum investment amount is R$100.

According to the financial institution, the idea is to make the experience of customer investments even more complete. The first service was post-fixed CDB.

Nubank prefixed CDBs

As with other products and services offered by Nubank, prefixed CDBs are only available to some customers of the digital bank.

The idea is to do tests before expanding the offer to more people. Users who can already make this type of investment through the app must start with at least BRL 100.

Fixed-rate CDBs are good options for more conservatives and who are starting their first applications. The proposal is to invest more predictably and know how much money will yield, but without taking risks.

In these cases, the redemption ranges from 3 to 36 months. Thus, it is an indication of investment in the medium and long term. Fixed-rate CDBs have a defined interest rate, as the name implies, so investors know how much they will receive at the end of the bond’s maturity.

According to Nubank, anyone with an investor account in the digital bank can invest. THE profitability is greater than savings, in addition to being low risk. To find out if the service is already available, the customer must access the bank’s application.

