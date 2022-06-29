Number of dead immigrants found in Texas truck rises to 50

At least 50 migrants, 22 of them Mexicans, were found dead Monday in and around an abandoned truck on the side of a road in San Antonio, Texas, a tragedy that the White House described as “terrible” on Tuesday. The discovery came five years after a fatal incident with similar characteristics in the same city as Texaswhich is just a few hours from the Mexican border.

“It’s a tremendous misfortune (…) so far there are 50 dead: 22 from Mexico, 7 from Guatemala, two from Honduras and 19 still without information about their nationality,” said Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at a press conference in press.

On Twitter, the Mexican Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard shared this balance and stated that it is “information from the Texas provided by authorities” of the United States.

“The patients we saw were hot to the touch, they were suffering from heat stroke, heat exhaustion, as there was no evidence of water in the vehicle. It was a refrigerated truck, but there was no visible air conditioning unit in operation,” the fire chief described. of San Antonio, Charles Hood.

Authorities announced that three people were detained over the incident. “We are closely following” the “absolutely terrible” information from San Antonio, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One en route to the NATO summit in Madrid.

“Tonight we are facing a horrible human tragedy,” lamented San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg at a news conference.

“That’s why I ask everyone to think with compassion and pray for the dead, for the wounded, for their families,” he said. “And we hope that those responsible for putting these people in such inhumane conditions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Cry for Help”

Pope Francis on Tuesday expressed his “pain” for the tragedies with migrants, in reference to what happened in the Texas and the deaths of dozens of people last week as they tried to enter the Spanish city of Melilla.

San Antonio, 250 km from the border, is a major transit route for traffickers.

The city suffers from a heat wave, which on Monday reached 39.5ºC.

The vehicle was found on a road near the I-35 highway, which runs directly to the Mexican border.

A large emergency operation was mobilized with the presence of police, firefighters and ambulances.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said authorities were alerted at 5:50 pm local time.

“An employee in one of the buildings behind me heard a cry for help,” he said. “(He) went out to investigate, found a container with the doors partially open, he opened it to have a look and found several deceased individuals.”

The investigation was passed on to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which announced in a statement the initiation of action against “an alleged human trafficking”.

Nearly 60 firefighters have been dispatched to the scene and are expected to receive psychological support, confirmed Charles Hood. “We’re not prepared to open up a truck and see several bodies there,” he explained.

the governor of TexasGreg Abbott, a Republican who defends the hard line against migration, attacked President Joe Biden and blamed the Democrat’s “deadly open-border policies”.

“These deaths are Biden’s account,” tweeted Abbott.

His Democratic rival in the November election, Beto O’Rourke, called for “urgent action” after the incident. He called on the government to “dismantle human trafficking networks and replace them with expanded avenues for legal migration” that reflect the country’s values ​​and needs.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, lamented the tragedy. He said the victims’ nationalities had not been determined, but that the survivors included two Guatemalans.

Trucks like the one found in San Antonio are a mode of transportation widely used by migrants seeking to enter the United States.

Travel is extremely dangerous, particularly as vehicles of this type often lack ventilation or cooling systems.

“The Lord have mercy on them. They were hoping for a better life,” San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller wrote on Twitter.

“Once again, the lack of courage to tackle immigration reform is killing and destroying lives.

repeated tragedy

San Antonio was the scene of a similar tragedy in 2017, when 10 people suffocated in a shipping container heading to the United States. The truck’s air conditioning was damaged and the ventilation space covered.

Dozens of people were hospitalized for heat stroke and dehydration, although the truck is believed to have carried up to 200 people – most fled when the vehicle stopped in a parking lot.

The truck driver, who claimed not to know that he was carrying more than 100 people in the vehicle, was sentenced in April 2018 to life in prison without the possibility of parole. (AFP)