Number of migrants killed in truck found in US rises to 51

The number of migrants found dead on Monday (27), in an abandoned truck on a road in the US city of San Antonio is 51. The information was updated by the city’s police commissioner, Rebeca Clay-Flores. According to her, 39 dead are male and 12 are female.

The update on the death toll came just hours after the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, confirmed 50 fatalities, 22 of them Mexicans.

“It’s a tremendous disgrace (…) so far there are 50 dead: 22 from Mexico, 7 from Guatemala, two from Honduras and 19 still without information about their nationality,” said the Mexican president at his press conference.

The discovery of the bodies, inside and outside the vehicle, took place on Monday afternoon and, according to the San Antonio fire department, until the night there were 46 victims. Another 16 migrants who were traveling in the truck and were found alive, including four children, were taken to hospitals. However, four died a few hours later, bringing the casualty total to 50.

“Unfortunately, these facts (…) are related to the situation of poverty, of despair of the Central American brothers, of the Mexicans”, added López Obrador.

The president also expressed his condolences and said that his government will carry out the investigations that correspond to it and will provide assistance for the transfer of the bodies. He recognized the failure of controls at the common border and within the United States.

San Antonio, located about 250 kilometers from the border, is a main route for traffickers. The city was also affected by a recent record heat wave. On Monday, it recorded a temperature of 39.5ºC.

The vehicle was found on a road near I-35, a route that crosses the United States from north to south, from the Mexican border to the Canadian border.