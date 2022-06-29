NVIDIA officially launches its new entry-level GeForce GTX 1630 GPU

GPU arrives with several models from partner manufacturers

After several rumors about his arrival, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is officially launched. NVIDIA’s new entry-level graphics card uses a weaker variant of the TU117 GPU, the same that equips the GTX 1650, both based on the Turing architecture. NVIDIA’s price suggestion for the GTX 1630 is between $140 and $150although some models are already costing $200.

While the GTX 1650 has 896 CUDA cores, the GTX 1630 has only 512, even less than the 768 cores of the GTX 1050 Ti. Like the card that uses the same GPU, the GTX 1630 is also equipped with 4GB GDDR6 memorybut with half the memory bus, 128-bit from the GTX 1650 now for 64-bit in the new member of the NVIDIA lineup.

Still in relation to memory, the GTX 1630 delivers 96 GB/s bandwidth, against 128.1 GB/s compared to its more powerful sister (GTX 1650). The difference is not bigger, because the new entry GPU has memories operating at 12 Gbpsdifferent from the 8 Gbps of the GTX 1650.

The GTX 1630 will have frequencies in 1785 MHz, but some manufacturers will ship their cards configured above 1800 MHz. All these specifications make the video card have Maximum TDP of 75Wthe same as the GTX 1650 consumes.

MSRP CUDA Colors Core Clock Boost Clock Memory GPU GTX 1650 $170 896 1485 MHz 1665 MHz 4 GB, GDDR5, 128-bit TU117 GTX 1630 $150 512 1785 MHz 1800 MHz+ 4 GB, GDDR6, 64-bit TU117

GTX 1630 lags considerably behind the RX 6400 in gaming

There are models from Gigabyte, MSI, Inno3D, PNY, Colorful, EVGA, Zotac, Palit and Gainward, which was the model (Gainward GTX 1630 Ghost) that TechPowerUp used in their review. The model tested by the website had a maximum consumption of 65W, 10W less than the PCIe connection provides. In games, the GTX 1630 didn’t even reach 50W.

As for gaming performance, which is what everyone is interested in, the GTX 1630 lags considerably behind the GTX 1650 and even the AMD Radeon RX 6400, the weakest current GPU on the market today. The RX 6500 XT, for example, has twice the performance, according to TechPowerUp’s test.

Unfortunately the test doesn’t put the GTX 1050 Ti into the equation, as NVIDIA’s focus with the GTX 1630 should be to replace the infamous entry-level GPU released in 2016. No information on the availability of the GTX 1630 has been released.

Via: WCCFtech