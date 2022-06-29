Oi (OIBR3) reverses loss and has a profit of R$ 1.782 billion in the 1st quarter

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) recorded a net income of R$ 1.782 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), reversing a loss of R$ 3.038 billion in the same quarter of 2021, the company said in the early hours of this Wednesday (29).

The company attributes the profit to a positive net financial result of R$1.87 billion and an income tax and social contribution expense of R$363 million.

Routine earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 9.9% in 1Q22, totaling R$1.252 billion.

Net operating revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was R$4.41 billion, practically in line with the R$4.45 billion a year earlier.

The routine Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 28.4% in the first three months of the year, an increase of 2.8 pp compared to the margin recorded in 1Q21.

Routine consolidated operating costs and expenses (Opex), including operations, totaled R$3.163 billion in 1Q22, a decrease of 4.6% compared to 1Q21.

Investments totaled BRL 363 million between January and March 2022, a reduction of 80.5% compared to the amount invested in the same stage last year.

The company’s net debt stood at R$31.420 billion at the end of March 2022, an increase of 24.8% over the same period in 2021.

Oi had postponed the disclosure of its results due to the complexity of the work of segregating the assets of the three SPEs that make up the UPI Ativos Móveis, sold to TIM (TIMS3), Claro and Vivo (VIVT3), in addition to the need for auditors’ opinions for their respective financial statements.

However, Oi anticipated the release of the main balance sheet data for the 1st quarter, on a preliminary basis. At the time, it had disclosed an Ebitda of R$ 1.220 billion, an increase of 8.1% over the first quarter of last year.

