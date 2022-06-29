On last day in power, Philippine government shuts down Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist’s website | World

2 of 2 The newsroom of Rappler, the website of the Philippine journalist Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa, closes its doors after the government of Rodrigo Duterte, on June 29, 2022. — Photo: Maria Tan/ AFP

The newsroom of Rappler, the website of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, closes its doors after a determination by the government of Rodrigo Duterte, on June 29, 2022. — Photo: Maria Tan/ AFP