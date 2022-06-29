Only 8 out of 140 professions have a starting salary that exceeds inflation; see if your occupation is on the list

Few professions have managed to beat double-digit inflation when hiring with a formal contract. Only eight of a group of 140 occupations had an increase in the average salary for admission above the inflation of 12.5% ​​in the last 12 months through April, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) of the IBGE.

And most of these eight occupations valued in hiring by private companies are linked to the demands driven by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highlight of the ranking is the clinical physician. With an average admission salary of R$ 10,502.03, this professional had a real gain (discounting inflation) of 40.8% in the 12 months until April, according to a survey carried out by the chief economist of the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), Fabio Bentes, based on official data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) of the Ministry of Labor.

In second place comes the controller of input and output of industrial production, with an increase of 9.8% in the average starting salary, followed by stockist (7.7%); higher education teacher in early childhood education (6.1%); information systems programmer (3.3%); middle school teacher of early childhood education (2.1%); mobile worker in agriculture (2.1%); and buyer (0.1%). These gains refer only to the average admission salary and do not mean that professionals already employed have had the same percentage of readjustment.

The economist chose 140 professions with the highest volume of hires. Together, they accounted for 72% of occupation in the formal job market in the period. In the average of all occupations listed on Caged — more than 2,600 — the real loss of the average admission salary in April was 8.7%, compared to the same month in 2021.

This reveals the weakening of income that prevails in the labor market. “We had most of the professions generating vacancies, but, from the point of view of admission remuneration, very few are managing to overcome this 12% inflation rate”, he says.

demand for doctors

In the case of the clinical doctor, the economist notes that the context of the pandemic has increased the demand for qualified health services. And, even with the advance of inflation, this movement has not slowed down. “Those who lose their income spend less on leisure, but hardly give up the health service.”

The numbers are received with skepticism by leaders of medical entities. The president of the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), Cesar Fernandes, evaluates the increase in admission salaries as a recomposition of accumulated losses.

The director of the São Paulo Physicians Union, Augusto Ribeiro, says he has doubts “whether this number actually reflects the reality of clinical physicians, because only a small portion of them are CLT workers (working with a formal contract), most of the category acts as a legal entity”.

The president of the Brazilian Society of Clinical Medicine, Antonio Carlos Lopes, says that “the clinician is exploited and does not earn that per month at all, unless he has several jobs”.

In the pandemic, digitalization accelerated the demand of companies, which was already intense, for Information Technology (IT) professionals. At the same time, the increase in inflation made companies more attentive to costs and admit stockists, entry and exit controllers and more qualified buyers to try to rebuild profit margins compressed by inflation.

“The only occupation with an appreciation of the starting salary that escaped the effects of the pandemic was that of a worker in agriculture”, emphasizes Bentes. In this case, he sees the performance of agribusiness as an explanation.

Read too

Professions that beat inflation

In a market with 11.3 million unemployed and very competitive, there are professionals who are achieving extraordinary feats. Teacher Sabrina de Moraes, 36, for example, was hired and quickly promoted.

Last September, he started working as a coordinating assistant at Colégio Adventista in Diadema (SP). Three months later, she was transferred to São Bernardo do Campo (SP), as a kindergarten teacher.

“Three months is a probationary period, it’s not to get promoted”, says Sabrina, surprised with such a quick conquest. With the change of function, the salary rose from R$ 1,800 to R$ 3,100, an increase of 72%.

The teacher says that in recent months she has felt a movement in the area of ​​education. The professional who previously occupied her vacancy, for example, received a proposal and went to work at another school.

Sabrina believes that, after social isolation, there was an appreciation of the work of early childhood education teachers. “More in the sense of empathy than in salary gains”, she points out. She considers the real appreciation of the average starting salary to be positive (between 2% and 6% in the 12 months through April). However, she says that the gain did not come close to what the category deserves and needs. “It is a very big challenge.”

Psychiatric doctor Bárbara Sgavioli Massucato, 34, also got a quick job. She officially ended her medical residency on March 1 of this year at the University of São Paulo (USP) Ribeirão Preto School of Medicine, and six days later she started working at the Hospital de Amor de Barretos (formerly the Cancer Hospital) , in the city where he graduated in medicine. For 40 hours a week, she earns R$17,000 gross, but as a legal entity.

“It’s my first job,” she says, who got the job because former undergraduate professors invited her to work at the hospital. Even before completing the residency period, Barbara observed many job offers in her field of child psychiatry. With the pandemic, patient referrals to mental health have increased dramatically, she notes.

requirements

Buyer Rivanildo Silva Santos, 43, also felt the greatest demand for his profession. With 17 years of experience in retail and the last five years as a buyer, he has just been hired by a supermarket chain. “I’ve been earning 20% ​​more than in my last job,” he says, without revealing figures.

Despite having felt a strong demand from buyers in the job market, Santos did not expect this appreciation. Graduated in Information Systems, he attributes this salary increase to the strategic role that the buyer has gained within retail companies with the accelerated digitalization. “Buyer goes far beyond just buying.”

The supermarket chain purchasing professional has become even more strategic. He points out that the requirements of retail chains to hire someone for the role are even higher in the context of inflation. “It is difficult for a professional with such a high level of knowledge to accept a salary that does not meet these requirements.”

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

related