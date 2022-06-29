Oscar invites Selton Mello and more Brazilians to vote – 06/28/2022 – Illustrated

Selton Mello, Bruno Barreto, Jeferson De, Emílio Domingos, Sara Silveira, Ilda Santiago and Waldir Xavier are the new Brazilians invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood to become members of the institution. With that, they can vote annually for the Oscars.

The list of 397 new members was released on Tuesday and half of it is made up of people who are not Americans. In all, 54 countries were contemplated, with 44% of the guests being women and 37% non-white, showing the Academy’s effort to diversify its membership.

Mello, known for roles in television and film, including in foreign films such as “Trash”, was invited to be part of the Academy’s acting branch. Barreto, for “O Que É Isso, Companheiro?”, and De, for “Doctor Gama”, for the directors.

Domingos, who directed “Favela É Moda” and “A Batalha do Passinho”, will represent the country among documentary filmmakers, and Silveira, who produced “As Boas Maneiras”, among producers. Santiago, director of Festival do Rio, joins the group of executives and Xavier, from “Central do Brasil”, joins the sound technicians.

If they accept the invitation, they will join a vast list of Brazilians that includes, among others, Wagner Moura, Alice Braga, Carlinhos Brown, Petra Costa, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Walter Carvalho, Rodrigo Santoro and Karim Ainouz, who became members in previous years. .

Invitations are made annually and divided according to the branch of the Academy to which the guest, if he accepts the association, will join. Thus, they become eligible to help decide who will be nominated and, later, who will win each Oscar category.

This year’s list also includes names such as Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, who recently won a statuette in the category of original song. Also in it are newly awarded Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, Disney executive Dana Walden and actors Jamie Dornan, Jessie Buckley, Robin de Jesus, Vincent Lindon, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Anya Taylor-Joy.