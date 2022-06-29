Pantanal: Maria Bruaca does not accept Marcelo’s presence at the Farm and takes action: “It’s a bold move”

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) still doesn’t swallow the fact that tenorio (Murilo Benício) having had two families for so long in the plot of “wetland“. The housewife will be even more angry with the arrival of Marcelo (Lucas Leto), son of a farmer with zuleica (Aline Borges). Everything indicates that the matriarch will not be a good hostess.

After seeing her husband arrive with the other child, Maria will withdraw from the precinct to exchange an idea with her saint and will be interrupted by gutta (Julia Dalavi). “I’m as if I had died…”, says Bruaca. “For God’s sake, don’t say that,” the firstborn will counter. “It’s daring! He’s got a nerve!”, will follow Bruaca.

gutta insist that Marcelo is not to blame for the mistakes made by his father. “No… Nobody cares about anything. The person responsible for all this is me, who’s always been a Bruaca! But I’m not just one more bruaca. I may have been, for a long time… More in just one more!”, concludes the housewife.

Muda engagement

In scenes already shown, seedling (Bella Campos) was surprised to be proposed by Tibério (Guito). the friend of Juma (Alanis Guillen) put an end to his own doubts. Before, the girl came to like Levi (Leandro Lima). In this way, she does not hesitate and ends up accepting the lover’s request.